PD: 4-year-old girl killed in Tempe shooting

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a young child died in a shooting in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, officers responded at 8:45 p.m. on May 16 to reports of a shooting after a family member said a 4-year-old girl shot herself at an apartment complex near Rural and Baseline Roads.

When officers arrived at the apartments, they found the child with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives are on the scene and working to determine what caused the shooting.

