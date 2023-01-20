7 migrants found hidden inside boat in southern Arizona

Seven migrants from Mexico were found inside a boat being towed by a pickup truck in southern Arizona, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border Patrol agents made the discovery last Thursday at an immigration checkpoint along State Route 82 near Sonoita.

The group consisted of two women, four men and an unaccompanied minor. Five were hidden inside a stern compartment on the boat and two more were concealed in the bow.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck, both American citizens, were arrested for human smuggling. Another Arizona man driving a Jeep "in tandem" with the pickup was taken into custody on the same charge.

