7 suspects arrested after robbery at the Tanger Outlets

The masked robbers who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale on March 14 were found to be from South America.

A total of seven suspects are behind bars after a joint effort between Glendale Police and surrounding agencies.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon when a ​group of men allegedly broke into a UPS truck, stole merchandise and drove off.

Police were able to track them down to 79th Avenue and Loop 101 using traffic cameras when the suspects scattered from the van on foot. All seven were eventually caught.

Bond for the suspects was set at $50,000, and they're accused of several charges.

The suspects allegedly used burglary tools and stole several boxes of new merchandise from multiple stores.

Photos of seized items:

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Mugshots of the seven suspects: