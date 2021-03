article

A 77-year-old woman with dementia is missing out of Mesa after she was last seen driving Sunday afternoon, police say.

Karen Egan was driving a gold 2002 Chrysler Town & Country van around 3 p.m. near Mountain Ridge and Ridgecrest. Her license plate reads 183FRJ.

Egan was last seen wearing a pink and red top with flowers and pink cropped pants.

Anyone with information can call Mesa Police at 480-644-2211.