Abortion in Arizona: Judge heard arguments over legal battle surrounding state's near-total abortion ban

Arizona's Court of Appeals has heard oral arguments in the continued legal battle against Arizona’s near-total abortion ban that dates back at least a century.

Arizona is in a state of legal confusion when it comes to abortion laws, as there are two conflicting laws - between the near-total ban and a 15-week ban that was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2022.

The lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood of Arizona against the state, and as the court weighs the dueling abortion laws on the books, they referred to this as a 'question of statutory interpretation.'

"They’re playing with women, and they’re playing with their rights," said Dr. Ronald Yunis with Acacia Women’s Center, an abortion clinic in Phoenix. "They’re playing with their fears, and this is just more of that. I think even the judge is right now allowing this to be sent to the appellate court and then that sent back, it’s all games they’re playing."

Acacia Women’s Center is still performing abortions, since an appellate court temporarily overrode a Pima County judge’s ruling to reinstate the near total ban. Arizona has seen a back and forth, in terms of abortion laws, since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling in June.

"It’s made my job more difficult, because with less providers, we are inundated with phone calls and request for visits, and we try to help everybody," said Dr. Yunis. "We work six days a week. We’re trying to help everybody we can."

Opponents of abortion also spoke out about the current state of affairs in regards to abortion in Arizona.

"At Center for Arizona Policy, we support both mothers and their unborn children, and we look forward to a day in Arizona we are abortion is not the choice that women are making," said Cathi Herrod, President of the Center for Arizona Policy.

Herrod says both the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Planned Parenthood argued their points well, but she hopes the appellate court will rule with the intent of the Arizona State Legislature.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has clearly said that the decision on abortion law is up to the people to its elected representatives. That means the legislature, not the courts," said Herrod.

A decision could come down quickly, or take months. Many are also expecting this to go up to the Arizona Supreme Court before Arizonans have a final decision on which abortion law will be permanent in the state.