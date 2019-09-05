Air Force: Rocket unintentionally released in military operations area northeast of Tucson

article

Officials with the United States Air Force say a rocket was unintentionally released in an area northeast of Tucson Thursday morning.

According to the statement, the incident happened at around 10:40 a.m., when an A-10C Thunderbolt II on a routine training mission released a single M-156 rocket. The rocket made impact in a desert wash in an uninhabited area under the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located about 60 miles northeast of Tucson.

The training area, according to Air Force officials, is not designated for munitions release. No injuries, damages or fires have been reported at this time. The incident is under investigation.