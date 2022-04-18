Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Alabama sex crimes suspect captured in Arizona, DPS says

By FOX 10 Staff
NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. - A man wanted for sex crimes in Alabama was found on April 13 in Winslow, Arizona, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

DPS detectives got word that 48-year-old Aaron McElroy was in the Winslow area. McElroy has a no-bond warrant and is facing charges of rape and incest. 

"Detectives located McElroy’s vehicle in a hotel parking lot just off of Interstate 40 in Winslow. Further investigation led detectives to locate and positively identify McElroy in a hotel room, where members of the SWAT team assisted in detaining him," DPS said.

McElroy was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail until he is sent back to Alabama to face his charges.

