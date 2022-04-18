Alabama sex crimes suspect captured in Arizona, DPS says

article

A man wanted for sex crimes in Alabama was found on April 13 in Winslow, Arizona, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

DPS detectives got word that 48-year-old Aaron McElroy was in the Winslow area. McElroy has a no-bond warrant and is facing charges of rape and incest.

"Detectives located McElroy’s vehicle in a hotel parking lot just off of Interstate 40 in Winslow. Further investigation led detectives to locate and positively identify McElroy in a hotel room, where members of the SWAT team assisted in detaining him," DPS said.

McElroy was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail until he is sent back to Alabama to face his charges.

