Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Feb. 19-25)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Feb. 19-25.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
February 19
- State Route 51 and Thunderbird Road, Phoenix - Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving three vehicles.
- 9th Street and Broadway Road, Phoenix - A suspect was arrested after police stopped a stolen vehicle. Police say the suspect was hospitalized and will be booked into jail upon being released.