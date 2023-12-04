Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Dec. 4-10)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Dec. 4-10.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
December 4
- Gilbert and Ellsworth, Mesa - Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area. A person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while a suspect has been taken into custody.
- Southbound I-17 at Greenway, Phoenix - DPS officials say a two-vehicle injury crash involving a motorcycle resulted in the freeway's right lane being blocked.