Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother

An Arizona woman who went missing as a teenager years ago is reportedly reunited with her mother.

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum received confirmation from a family representative on Nov. 1 that Alicia Navarro and her mother, Jessica Nunez, have been reunited.

In a conversation, the family representative said this will be the first Thanksgiving and Christmas that Alicia will spend with her family in recent years. The representative also noted that there will be challenges up ahead, as Alicia has not been in school since she went missing, and has also received medical care.

The family representative also revealed that Navarro's family no longer reside in Arizona.

Alicia Navarro

The reunion came months after a surprising twist in what was a missing persons case.

In July 2023, we reported that Navarro, who went missing in September 2019, was found to be safe after she walked into a police station. News of Navarro being found safe was announced by Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, during a news conference.

According to police in the Northern Montana town of Havre, Navarro walked into their department office on July 23, saying she had been reported as missing and wanted to clear her status.

Navarro was 14 at the time of her disappearance. She turned 19 in September 2023.

Edmund Davis (Courtesy: Hill County, Montana Sheriff)

In late October, we reported that a man who was living with Navarro has been arrested. Police officials in Havre, Mont. identified the man as Edmund Davis. They say Davis was arrested for alleged connection with child sexual abuse. There is no indication that Alicia is somehow involved in the case.