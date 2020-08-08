Arizona AG accuses Sonora Quest of lying about test processing times

The Arizona Attorney General's Office could be mounting a lawsuit against the state's largest COVID-19 test processor.

The AG is accusing Sonora Quest Laboratories of lying about how quickly people would be able to get their test results.

A letter sent to Sonora Quest accuses the lab of not providing results within the promised time frame, calling it a potential violation of the Consumer Fraud Act.

In July, the Sonora Quest website stated results for hospitals were back in less than 24 hours and within two to three days for most others.

Sonora Quest has been told to keep all related written and electronic materials in anticipation of a lawsuit.

Sonora Quest responded with a statement that denies any violation of the Consumer Fraud Act.

"We affirm that Sonora Quest has provided and will continue to provide accurate and timely information about its turnaround times. Sonora Quest has eliminated the backlog and is currently reporting all categories of COVID-19 testing within one to three days."