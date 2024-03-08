Arizona AG claims quinceañera dress shop owner took money, didn't deliver dresses

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a lawsuit against the owner of a now-closed Phoenix formal dress shop who allegedly accepted thousands of dollars in deposits but never delivered dresses.

The lawsuit was filed on March 7 against Oh La La by Posh and its owner, Renee Cuellar. Mayes alleges that Cuellar "engaged in deceptive and unfair acts" by accepting customers' deposits without any intent to fulfill orders. The lawsuit says Cuellar abruptly closed the shop, leaving customers without dresses or refunds.

"Oh La La promised families that they would have the perfect dress for their daughter’s once-in-a-lifetime quinceañera celebration," Mayes. said "Instead, Oh La La pocketed its customers’ deposits and closed up shop, leaving young women without the dresses of their dreams and without recourse. My office will not stand for such heartless and unscrupulous business practices."

Mayes is seeking over $300,000 in restitution, and an injunction prohibiting Cuellar from advertising or selling clothes in the state.

Cuellar was reportedly arrested in El Paso on charges of theft of property.