Arizona approves Alice Cooper specialty license plate; proceeds set to benefit teen center in Mesa, Phoenix

Members of the Arizona State Legislature have passed a new bill that fans of famous musician Alice Cooper might get excited about.

The whole idea of a specialty plate for Cooper was pitched by the nonprofit Alice Cooper's The Rock Teen Center. They brought it to a state lawmaker. Now, they're calling it a win-win for the teen center and for the state.

Alice Cooper does great for the State of Arizona," said State Rep. Joseph Chaplick. "What he gives back to the community, what Alice Cooper does with the teen centers, his concerts, this is just great for the children."

The plate will cost drivers $25, and that fee is on top of any other MVD costs.

"A lot of people don't know that out of the $25 that you spend on that, $8 goes to the highway fund, $17 goes to the nonprofit that created [the plate]."

The plate will cost taxpayers nothing to get started, but for the non-profit it is intended to benefit (in this case, the Solid Rock Foundation), it will cot them $32,000, as an initial investment.

"Just seeing all the plates, how much they generate, revenue not only for non-profits but the State of Arizona itself, was a really big curiosity factor for us," said Randy Spencer.

The centers that will benefit from the plates' proceeds are completely free for locals 12 to 20 years of age, and the non-profit is hopeful they will see a return on investment pretty quickly, all to benefit the kids that go to the centers.

"We do free art, music and dance in Mesa and in Phoenix, and it's going to help all sorts of kids get opportunities to engage with new friendships, learn music for the first time, and perform in the community," said Spencer.

The plates should be made available for purchase by the end of 2022. Designs for the plate have yet to be revealed.

