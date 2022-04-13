Mulch fire burns at compost yard in Tempe

Firefighters are working to extinguish a mulch fire that is burning at a compost yard in Tempe.

Officials say the fire broke out at around 10 a.m. on April 13 near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive.

Crews from Tempe, Phoenix, and Scottsdale fire departments are on the scene, working to extinguish the first-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported.

