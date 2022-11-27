Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'

One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays.

14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.

Now, a heart transplant is his only option to survive.

To help raise money for his new heart, friends and family are raffling off donated Christmas Day Cardinals tickets and team swag in hopes that his Christmas wish comes true.

"It's all in the hands of God," said aunt Vanessa Molina. "Power of prayer, you know?"

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086761596189

Support the family's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/benjamin-doesnt-fight-alone

