Arizona dairy farmers struggle to sell enough milk, dumping over 100K gallons a day

COVID-19 is now impacting an essential staple at grocery stores as dairy farmers in Arizona are dumping milk due to a market slowdown.

FOX 10 spoke to a dairy farmer who says about 125,000 gallons of milk are being dumped each day.

Video of milk being dumped at a waste treatment facility at Craig Caballero’s Dairy in Eloy is a sign of the times. This is something dairy farmers say is far from normal practice.

RELATED: LIVE Blog: Coronavirus in Arizona - Latest case numbers

The United Dairymen of Arizona says 2020 started out with a positive outlook, but panic buying of groceries caused stores to put limits on milk as they took more time to restock food.

COVID-19 has slowed down restaurants and hotels, meanwhile school is out of session. That's less destinations for milk, now going down the drain.

RELATED: LIST: Essential Services in Arizona

Advertisement

“You’ll drive by a couple of semi trucks going down the road [with] milk ... about every seven of [the] trucks, one out of every seven of them trucks used to go overseas, now our overseas market is gone so now we have a whole truckload of milk that we don’t know what to do with and then let’s throw another thing on there another truck load going down the road that used to go to our schools so now we have two truckloads out of every seven that we don’t have anywhere to go ...," explained Bill Kerr, Arizona Milk Producers Chairman.

Because of this, farmers are asking for extra support, hoping people buy an extra gallon or two.

You can also donate to Feeding America Food Banks so less milk is wasted.