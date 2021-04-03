Arizona DPS: Five dead in wrong-way crash near Morristown

Five people have died in a wrong-way crash on the US-60 near Morristown, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

The crash, which happened on April 2 on the US-60 westbound near milepost 123, reportedly involved a wrong-way driver and one other car.

The lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Morristown is located 50 miles northwest of Phoenix and is around 15 minutes from Wickenburg.

