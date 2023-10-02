Arizona ends water lease with Fondomonte, Saudi Arabia-owned farm

Governor Katie Hobbs has announced the termination of a groundwater lease for Fondomonte Arizona, the Saudi-based company that operates an alfalfa farming operation in La Paz County.

Fondomonte uses sprinklers to grow alfalfa in La Paz County and exports it to feed dairy cattle in Saudi Arabia. The company does not pay for the water it uses.

The lease previously allowed the company to pump as much of Arizona's groundwater as they wanted.

The alfalfa crop is water-intensive. In some cases, neighbors have complained that the corporate farms have used so much water that neighboring wells have run dry.

"After inspections I ordered, it became clear that Fondomonte has been operating in default of their lease since 2016," said Gov. Hobbs. "It’s unacceptable that they have continued to pump unchecked amounts of groundwater out of our state while in clear default on their lease."

Holly Irwin, La Paz County Supervisor, says this was long overdue.

"La Paz county and other rural areas in the state of Arizona finally are being heard on these water issues," said Irwin. "They're real. You know we have people…their wells have gone dry due to this massive pumping."

Attorney General Kris Mayes had announced back in April that the state had rescinded drilling permits for Fondomonte's water wells after discovering inconsistencies in the company's well applications.

"We know by anecdotal evidence that wells are being de-watered by these big farming operations. We know that land is subsiding. We can see that with our eyes," Mayes said in April. "We have existing law that we don’t think is being followed."

The Governor's office states that the termination is related to fuel containment structures on the property that were not in compliance.

Fondomonte releases statement

A spokesperson with Fondomonte LLC sent the following statement to FOX 10:

While Fondomonte is reviewing the notifications received from Gov. Hobbs and the Arizona State Land Department, we believe the state is mistaken that the company is in breach of its lease. Fondomonte will work with the governor’s office to highlight these factual errors.

Fondomonte is adhering to all the conditions of the lease, and thus we have done everything required of us under these conditions.

As for the other leases the state intends to not renew, this would set a dangerous precedent for all farmers on state land leases, including being extremely costly to the state and Arizona taxpayers.

Fondomonte will explore all avenues to ensure there is no discrimination or unfair treatment. We have been in discussions with the Governor’s office and we will continue to work with Gov. Hobbs and the state to resolve groundwater matters and misinformation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



