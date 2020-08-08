Arizona Gov. Ducey's office to work 'diligently' to apply weekly extra $400 unemployment payouts

article

By way of an executive order, President Donald Trump announced Aug. 8 that $400 a week will act as an extension to the previous $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits that ended at the beginning of August as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Just hours later, the office of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey thanked the president, saying the changes will be applied to the state's unemployed residents as soon as possible.

“We are very thankful to President Trump for extending these critical benefits. We will be working diligently to apply these changes in Arizona, and will have more information early in the week," said a spokesperson for Ducey on Saturday.

Currently, the weekly unemployment benefit in Arizona is just over $200, one of the lowest weekly payouts in America.

