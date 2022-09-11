Arizona man waves down deputy, confesses to murder

article

An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway and Sage Lane near the small town of McNeal on Sept. 8.

The man, identified as 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens, waved down the deputy. When they asked if he was alright, Stevens said he had shot and killed someone, officials said.

Stevens led deputies to a home, where they discovered the body of a 61-year-old man.

The McNeal resident was booked into Cochise County Jail and faces a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

