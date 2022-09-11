Arizona man waves down deputy, confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway and Sage Lane near the small town of McNeal on Sept. 8.
The man, identified as 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens, waved down the deputy. When they asked if he was alright, Stevens said he had shot and killed someone, officials said.
Stevens led deputies to a home, where they discovered the body of a 61-year-old man.
The McNeal resident was booked into Cochise County Jail and faces a first-degree murder charge.
The investigation is ongoing. It is unknown what led up to the shooting.