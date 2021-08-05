Arizona reports another 2,289 COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

article

Arizona is reporting 2,289 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure nearly identical to a day earlier, and 11 more deaths.

The state dashboard released the latest numbers on Aug. 5, which bring the pandemic totals to 937,936 cases and 18,300 deaths.

Hospitalizations for the virus, meanwhile, increased slightly to 1,266. Last time they were in that range was in late February.

Public health experts say the surging number is most likely caused by the highly transmissible delta variant first detected in India.

The growing number of cases has fueled renewed calls for vaccination as well as debates over mask mandates in schools. Several school districts, mainly in Phoenix, in recent days have enacted mandatory mask-wearing indoors despite state law not permitting it.

Meanwhile, more than 6.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona to date. Over 3.8 million people — or 52.9% of the eligible population — have received at least one dose, and more than 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated.

MORE: Arizona Dept. of Health COVID-19 vaccine prioritization

MORE: Find COVID-19 vaccine locations in your area

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

More Coronavirus news: