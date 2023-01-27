Arizona restaurants featured in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list

Yelp has released their list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States, and four Arizona spots are being recognized.

Two of the top restaurants are in Tucson: Tumerico at number 8 and Buendia Breakfast and Lunch Cafe, which was ranked 26th.

A pair of Valley eateries also made the list.

De Babel in Scottsdale was ranked 39th, and Cocina Madrigal in Phoenix was 57th.

Check out the full list here: https://top100.yelp.com/

More Arizona headlines