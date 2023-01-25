Guy Fieri kicks off Super Bowl Sunday with Flavortown Tailgate in Glendale

Flavortown is coming to Glendale.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is bringing the Flavortown Tailgate directly across from State Farm Stadium right before the Super Bowl kicks off - and the event is free.

The tailgate features performances from Diplo and LOCASH, and it promises to offer a number of restaurant pop-ups, bars and food "curated" by the popular food personality himself.

Some of the restaurants will be ones that have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, including Paradise Valley Burger Co., The Duce, Inca's Peruvian Cuisine and more.

The event takes place on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. until kickoff. A VIP ticket offers access to "Guy's VIP Clubhouse," unlimited food and drink and close-up mainstage views.

Learn more: https://guysflavortowntailgate.com/

