Guy Fieri kicks off Super Bowl Sunday with Flavortown Tailgate in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Flavortown is coming to Glendale.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is bringing the Flavortown Tailgate directly across from State Farm Stadium right before the Super Bowl kicks off - and the event is free.
The tailgate features performances from Diplo and LOCASH, and it promises to offer a number of restaurant pop-ups, bars and food "curated" by the popular food personality himself.
Some of the restaurants will be ones that have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, including Paradise Valley Burger Co., The Duce, Inca's Peruvian Cuisine and more.
The event takes place on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11:30 a.m. until kickoff. A VIP ticket offers access to "Guy's VIP Clubhouse," unlimited food and drink and close-up mainstage views.
Learn more: https://guysflavortowntailgate.com/
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 29: Restauranteur Guy Fieri attends a BBQ demonstration during Day 1 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 29, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)