Arizona Senate President Karen Fann subpoenaed by FBI in connection with Jan. 6 probe, GOP officials confirm

Officials with the Arizona Senate Republicans have confirmed that Senate President Karen Fann is the target of a subpoena that was issued by FBI officials.

In a brief statement, Kim Quintero with the Arizona Senate Republicans said Fann received a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act request) in the form of a subpoena by the FBI as part of an investigation into the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Quintero wrote that she cannot comment further on this matter, since the documents expressly state that Fann is not to comment on the matter.

Elsewhere in her statement, Quintero lambasted the subpoena as "political theatrics" by President Joe Biden's administration.

"We only wish they’d put as much effort into inflation, gas prices and border security," the statement read, in part.

However, Quintero did state that Fann is fully cooperating in "releasing whatever emails and text messages they are requesting."

"We have no reason to believe she will be called to testify in Washington D.C.," Quintero wrote.

Other Arizonans have also been subpoenaed

Fann is not the first Arizonan to have been subpoenaed in connection with Jan. 6.

In February, it was reported that Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, along with her husband, have filed a lawsuit that seeks to block a subpoena of their phone records by the Jan. 6 committee.

Both Ward and her husband were presidential electors who would have voted for Donald Trump had he won Arizona's electoral votes. Both signed a document falsely claiming they were Arizona’s true electors, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Lawyers for the Wards, who are both physicians, argue that turning over their phone records would compromise the private health information of their patients. They also say it would violate their 1st Amendment rights.

State Rep. Mark Finchem was also subpoenaed alongside Ward. Their subpoenas came weeks after Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino were subpoenaed by the same committee.

Like Ward, Cottle and Pellegrino were presidential electors. Finchem was not an elector for any candidate in the 2020 presidential election.

