Arizona surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continues

A surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues in Arizona as state officials report 30 additional deaths stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 1,119 additional cases, increasing the statewide total to 25,451 as of June 6.

Meanwhile, 1,278 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Friday, the fifth straight day with more than 1,000 hospitalizations.

The 30 additional deaths increased the statewide death toll to 1,042.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed his stay-home orders to end May 15, and a surge of new cases began about 10 days later — about the time it takes an infected person to develop symptoms.

Ducey said Thursday that all deaths were mourned but that the surge in cases wasn’t unexpected and not yet a trend that merited reimposing restrictions.

Banner Health officials said Friday the Phoenix-based hospital chain was having to shuttle COVID-19 patients and staff between facilities to avoid overloading intensive care units.

