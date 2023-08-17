Arizona woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home: sheriff

A Tucson woman shot and killed a registered sex offender who tried to break into her home, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 near Garvey and Pyle Roads. Investigators say 42-year-old Jayson Magrum tried to break into a 54-year-old woman's home. The woman was home alone and yelled at Magrum to leave, but he allegedly continued to try and break into the home.

"The female armed herself with a handgun and fired a shot out of a window to attempt to scare the male away," the sheriff's department said.

Magrum allegedly reached inside the home and tried to take away the gun. The woman then opened fire, shooting Magrum.

Magrum collapsed in the driveway and died at the scene. He was a registered sex offender out of Utah.

The woman was not hurt.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing by PCSD.

