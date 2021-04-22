Arrest made in Goodyear brush fire case; man accused of 'reckless burning'

An 18-year-old man is accused of starting a small brush fire in Goodyear on April 22, officials said.

Police arrested William Paci for "reckless burning," which is a misdemeanor, but did not disclose how he allegedly sparked the flames.

The fire broke out in a dry river bed, causing Estrella Parkway to close both directions between MC-85 and Vineyard Road. The roads have since reopened.

No buildings were threatened in the fire.

William Pacl

