Arson investigation underway at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler

Chandler Police and Fire are investigating a "suspicious" fire that broke out inside a grocery store near Dobson and Chandler Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The fire reportedly started inside the produce section of 99 Ranch Market at around 6 a.m. on July 9.

"The interior of the building was completely engulfed in white smoke," said Sgt. Jason McClimans with Chandler PD.

First responders were able to extinguish the flames, but traffic in the area is still restricted. The entry and exit to the business complex is also restricted on the northeast side.

"This has been determined to be suspicious and a criminal investigation is underway," said McClimans.

No injuries were reported. Anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Chandler police.

Fire at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler

More Arizona headlines