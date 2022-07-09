Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 11:45 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arson investigation underway at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chandler Police and Fire investigating possible arson at grocery store

Chandler authorities are investigating after a "suspicious" fire started in the produce section at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police and Fire are investigating a "suspicious" fire that broke out inside a grocery store near Dobson and Chandler Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The fire reportedly started inside the produce section of 99 Ranch Market at around 6 a.m. on July 9. 

"The interior of the building was completely engulfed in white smoke," said Sgt. Jason McClimans with Chandler PD.

First responders were able to extinguish the flames, but traffic in the area is still restricted. The entry and exit to the business complex is also restricted on the northeast side.

"This has been determined to be suspicious and a criminal investigation is underway," said McClimans.

No injuries were reported.  Anyone who might have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Chandler police.

Fire at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler

Fire at 99 Ranch Market in Chandler

More Arizona headlines