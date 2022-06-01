As cost to build home rises, Phoenix area company using new material to build houses

Officials with a Phoenix-based international company say they have solved the problem of high home cost and the environmental impacts of lumber.

Home housing process and issues with lumber are both are massive issues that Arizona is facing. Supply chain issues have dramatically impacted the cost of lumber, which, in turn, increases the cost of building homes.

For 50 years, Strata International Group has been working to solve the problem of using wood for homes, and their solution is to use foam.

At what could be the world's quietest construction site, machinery to cut wood is replaced with crews heating up a wire with crews heating up a wire with a battery pack, stretch it out, and slice the foam like butter. They then glue it to the rest of the house with a glue that turns into more foam. Eventually, the foam is covered in a thin layer of concrete formula. People would not be able to tell the home was built of foam.

"So, it is 100% breathable 100% livable. FDA approved and 100% recyclable," said Amir Saebi with Strata International Group.

A product offered by Strata is being used to build a 6,000 square-foot home in the Phoenix. Saebi said while lumber has only grown in cost, the cost of foam has not really increased. In fact, Saebi said building a home with foam can be 10% to 50% cheaper.

"No supply chains in the last year has ever effected us, and no supply chain moving forward are affecting us," said Saebi.

Strata has built hundreds of structures with this method around the world. Currenly, they have 1 projects in the works in Arizona, including their headquarters. While people may think foam makes a rickety home, officials with Strata say people need to think again. In fact, they say the foam can withstand more than 200 miles per hour winds. They say the material is earthquake-proof, hurricane-proof, and fire-resistant.

As for homes built with foam, Saebi says since the home is essentially made out of insulation… so it’s more than twice as energy efficient as a traditional wood structure.

"This is the only type of construction that makes sense, moving forward, due to climate change, due to supply chain," said Saebi. "This is a type of product that will make sense to build with, not only because of cost and timeframe, but it saves our world by being the most eco-friendly product to work with."

