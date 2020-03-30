Banks to suspend evictions, foreclosures for at least 60 days, Ducey says

Under a new agreement, Arizona banks will suspend evictions and foreclosures for at least 60 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Doug Ducey announced the agreement Monday and said the suspension could last for the duration of Arizona's emergency declaration.

“We know many families and businesses are in need of immediate relief, and with April 1st fast approaching this agreement will help ensure no Arizonan loses their home or business at the end of the month,” Ducey said in a statement. “We have a long road ahead of us, and we’ll need the continued partnership of Arizona’s banks and landlords to help those facing economic loss because of COVID-19. I’m grateful to Arizona’s banks for stepping up during this time of need as part of Arizona’s all-hands-on-deck relief efforts.”

Arizona residents are encouraged to contact their banks if they are experiencing financial hardship related to COVID-19.

