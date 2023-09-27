Banner Health working with Taylor Morrison homes to build housing for patients receiving cancer treatment

Hundreds of cancer patients come from out of state to receive state-of-the-art care in Gilbert, but that means long and exhausting stays in hotel rooms.

Banner Health is about to change that.

Sixteen homes will be built directly next to the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, and it’s those patients who will call them home.

Ten acres in Gilbert to the west of the cancer center are now a construction site. Home builder Taylor Morrison is constructing and donating the two-bedroom homes.

"We’re not helping one family. Two or three hundred families for years to come. And when I say help, I say the difference between life and death," Sheryl Palmer with Taylor Morrison said.

A bed can be everything. Traci Beagley knows that.

"I had been diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Thirty-seven years old, no prior history, three young children, young husband, and I was very shocked," she said.

She lived next door to the hospital as she received treatments.

"It allows you to actually rest because your body needs the rest," Beagley said. "It’s fighting so hard."

For many, it’s not possible.

The care at MD Anderson is specialized. They have patients from every state, and hotel room stays, even at a discount, can be hard.

"Ahead of you is perhaps the biggest fight of your life, but then you have to worry about how you’re going to pay for it and where you’re going to stay. You can’t go home to your cozy bed at night and your familiar blanket," Andy Peterson with the Banner Health and Banner Alzheimer's foundations said.

The 1,100-square-foot homes come at no charge.

"Not only house the cancer patient, but their caregiver or spouse for an indefinite amount of time. Whatever they need while seeking cancer care," Peterson said.

It’s that sense of home a patch of dirt will turn into that might just help with the fight.

"This is life-changing. This is going to make a direct impact on so many people going through a traumatic experience in their lives," Beagley said.

Once the foundation work is done, they can begin building the houses. They hope to have them ready by the end of the spring.