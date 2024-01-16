Bill banning photo radar enforcement in Arizona advances in the legislature

A bill to ban photo radar enforcement in the state advances at the Arizona Capitol.

The bill by Republican State Senator Wendy Rogers passed 4-3 in the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday night.

This isn't the first time this bill has been brought up.

In 2023, it passed in the House and Senate but was vetoed by the governor. Lawmakers are trying again this year to get it passed.

"This is the same content of the bill. This is a privacy issue. It does not increase safety," said Senator Wendy Rogers of Flagstaff.

Before the Senate Transportation Committee voted, they heard from those for and against banning photo radar enforcement, officially known as Senate Bill 1003.

"Red light cameras and speed cameras don't work. They are unconstitutional. They are unsafe. They are unnecessary," said Fountain Hills Councilmember Allen Skillicorn.

"So, any tool that allows us to be efficient in changing any driving behavior is critical to what we do on a daily basis," Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said.

Rogers argues these machines can be tweaked, giving drivers less time to clear an intersection. One of the reasons why she wants them banned.

"Essentially, we need to pass this because my constituents want their privacy back," Rogers said. "This is a privacy bill."

Two police chiefs oppose the ban, explaining how it's helping keep drivers safe in their cities and how photo radar enforcement is fair practice.

"It has shown statistically through the city of Mesa's data that it's slowed people down upwards to five miles an hour in school zones and 11 and a half miles an hour in our intersections where we're having the most issues," Chief Cost said.

"A grace period of 11 miles over the speed limit before the camera to activate, minor speed violations are given grace. When considering the various posted speed limits in town, approximately 35% over the speed limit is when they'll trigger," said Paradise Valley Police Chief Freeman Carney.

After about 30 minutes of testimony, the committee advanced the bill.

This bill still has a long way to go before becoming law. It needs to pass the House and Senate before reaching the governor's desk.