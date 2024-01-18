Blind Phoenix area man says running saved his life

Training for and running a marathon is difficult, but for a blind Phoenix area man, running has become his passion, and the sport has saved his life.

For Daniel Nevárez, pounding the pavement gives him purpose.

"If you fall down, it’s cliché, just get up and keep on going," Nevárez said. "Life is too short, it really is."

Nevárez started losing his vision in 2019.

"It was pretty bad, I got depressed, bad thoughts and so forth," Nevárez said.

He cannot see anything out of his right eye, and can only make out shapes and shadows with his left.

"It was the worst thing," Nevárez said. "My life changed. I went from driving and having a job [to having to go on] long-term disability."

The husband and father of two went to the Foundation for Blind Children, an organization that serves the blind and visually impaired. While at the non-profit in Phoenix, Nevárez, who ran track in high school, learned about Achilles International.

"What’s amazing is the trust that Daniel has to put in us," Patrick Howley said.

Howley and Brian Fischer are volunteers with Achilles International at the Greater Phoenix Chapter. With a tether, their words, and a consistent pace, they guide Nevárez during runs.

"It definitely makes you more aware when you're out scanning the area trying to anticipate things that we need to navigate around," Fischer said.

"I wait for his instructions," Nevárez said. "It’s him telling me how many meters we're going to turn to the right, what’s on the sidewalk, what’s to my left, what’s to my right, I like him to paint me a portrait, so I can visualize what’s going on."

Nevárez began competing in 2021, and has not stopped. His miles are typically under eight minutes.

"For me, he pushes my pace, so I appreciate that," Howley said. "It makes me go a little faster."

In Fall 2023, Nevárez ran the New York City Marathon. Currently, the trio is training for the Boston Marathon in April.

"It’s helped me mentally just so much," Nevárez said. "When I go out and run, it’s like a breath of fresh air. I can just leave everything out there. The euphoria is so high when I finish and I run. It’s the best thing that could've happened to me."

Nevárez and his guides have the Pancake Run coming up as well as the Mesa Half Marathon and then the Boston Marathon.

Foundation for Blind Children

https://seeitourway.org/

Achilles International