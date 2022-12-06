Body found in burning car near Sedona

A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a burning car near Sedona.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a man called 911 on Dec. 4 at 5:45 p.m. to report a car fire on Stoneman Lake Road, east of Interstate 17. The man said he was driving down I-17 when he saw the fire.

"He stated the flames were too hot to get close to see if anyone was inside, so he returned to his vehicle and using binoculars, saw what appeared to him to be a person in driver's seat of the vehicle," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the scene and found that the vehicle was still on fire. Firefighters also responded and put out the flames.

After the fire was out, deputies confirmed a body was in the driver's seat. The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the victim's death is unknown at this time.