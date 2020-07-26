Breaking down the numbers: Doctors say closure of gyms, nightclubs has led to fewer COVID-19 cases

Across the state, we've seen fewer coronavirus cases. It's a step in the right direction as Arizona continues an attempt to flatten the curve with COVID-19 cases.

"What we're seeing in the hospital is the humber of inpatient declining. That's really good news," said Dr. Sam Durrani, the chair of the Honor Health Network medical staff COVID-19 task force.

Durrani says inpatient numbers in hospitals have dropped.

"At our peak, we saw something close to 400 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 and we’ve come down from the peak pretty dramatically in the last few weeks. Today, we’re probably in the mid-200s. It’s still significant amount of disease out there, but it does appear that the mitigation that Governor Doug Ducey has taken have curved the spread."

Former director of Arizona Health Service, Will Humble, says there are two reasons this could be: cities taking action and requiring face coverings within days of the executive order going into effect.

"Going around the community you can see that face masks are far more common than they ertr a month ago and they're working," said Humble.

Humble goes on to say that shutting down bars and nightclubs made significant changes in the numbers.

"The combination of nightclubs, close quarters, young people and alcohol meant that there was no mitigation whatsoever," he said. "If it were to change, there better be far better mitigation the second time around. I urge the [governor] to me, if you ask me, quite honestly, the nightclubs lost their privilege. They had an opportunity to open responsibly and they didn't do it. There's no way you can go back and say we trust you to try again."

Humble says that he believes the masks are here to stay until there is a vaccine.

