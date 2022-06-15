Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

Buckeye prison inmates to help fight Pipeline, Haywire fires near Flagstaff

By
Published 
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Crews from Lewis Prison in Buckeye to help fight Flagstaff wildfires

FOX 10's Anita Roman caught up with a crew from Lewis Prison as they prepared to head out to fight the wildfires burning in the Coconino National Forest.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Pipeline and Haywire Fires burning in the Coconino National Forest, including a crew from Lewis Prison out in Buckeye.

Sergeant Jeremy Hoffman with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections says there are nine sergeants, including himself, and 24 inmates from the prison who are part of the state's correctional Wildland Fire Crews.

"We probably have about 90% of our guys that leave the Department of Corrections and go to other fire opportunities, like whether they’re working for one of these hotshot crews…we have guys who work at intel in dispatch," Hoffman said. "We have guys all over the state."

There's a strict vetting process to become part of the crew.

"They have to be under five years left with the department, no disciplinary, no major crime, no escapes, no theft," said Hoffman.

The Lewis crew stays at the fire command center. They have tents set up nearby, and will remain here until they're no longer needed in Flagstaff.

MORE: Arizona wildfires 2022: What to know about the fires burning in the state

Pipeline, Haywire Fires: Crews continue to battle wildfires burning in northern Arizona

Firefighters near Flagstaff continue to battle the Pipeline Fire, which has burned over 20,000 acres, and the Haywire Fire, which merged with the Double Fire and has burned 5,000 acres. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.