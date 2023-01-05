Buckeye woman and child seriously hurt following family dog attack, police say

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say a woman and her child are in the hospital following a dog attack incident.

According to a statement, police received a call at around 4:00 p.m. from the woman, who said two of the family dogs attacked her and her juvenile son at their home, located in the area of Rooks Road and Southern Avenue.

"The woman warned officers the dogs were aggressive and had escaped outside and were attacking each other," read a portion of the statement.

When officers arrived, police say they encountered what was described as "two large mixed-breed dogs" in the neighborhood.

"The dogs charged both officers. Each officer fired at least once, striking at least one of the dogs," read a portion of the statement.

The dogs, according to police, suffered injuries. Meanwhile, the woman and her son suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control also responded to the scene.

