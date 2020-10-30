Bust a move! ‘The Masked Dancer’ coming to FOX in December

article

As the most popular show on television, “The Masked Singer” has wowed audiences across the country, debuting incredible voices and shocking judges with unforgettable twists as celebrities and artists continue to be unmasked.

But this December, FOX’s number-one show will spin off a fresh new take in an all-new competition series: “The Masked Dancer.”

“The Masked Dancer” will feature celebrity contestants busting some serious moves, shaking their tail feathers and leaving the crowd mesmerized — all while masked in the iconic costumes audiences know and love.

Ken Jeong of “The Masked Singer” and “I Can See Your Voice,” legendary choreographer and singer Paula Abdul, actor and former “Giraffe” contestant on “The Masked Singer” Brian Austin Green, and actress and singer Ashley Tisdale will come together to form an all-star panel of judges hosted by comedian Craig Robinson.

“We’ve begun filming ‘The Masked Dancer’ with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at FOX Entertainment. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they've sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, amassed 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 world dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals and three Broadway show appearances.

Guest judges and the show’s premiere date will be announced soon.

