Truck crashes into Phoenix home, possibly causing structure damage

A truck crashed into a Phoenix home on Thursday afternoon, possibly damaging the structure of the home.

The Phoenix Fire Department said it happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road on May 23 around 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix Police say the driver had a medical issue that caused him to crash his car.

"When officers arrived, they located and adult male who is believed to have suffered a medical episode. The male had collided his vehicle with an unoccupied house. The male was evaluated by the fire department," Phoenix Police said.

For now, Phoenix Fire says it appears one person has minor injuries. Neighbors said no one was home at the time of the crash.

The Phoenix Police Department is in charge of this investigation.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: