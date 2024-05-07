Expand / Collapse search
Chad Daybell trial: Widow of Lori Vallow's brother takes the stand

Published  May 7, 2024 12:20pm MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
On day 18 in the Idaho murder trial of Chad Daybell, the widow of his wife's brother took the stand. Zulema Pastenes was there when Chad met his wife, Lori Vallow, at a religious conference in Utah in 2018.

Prosecution: "Did you make any observation about the two together.. at that conference?"

Pastenes: "Yes, at first they were just talking to each other, but then Lori was really being flirtatious towards him, and it appeared that she was really putting the moves on him."

Prosecution: "Did Chad seem receptive to that?"

Pastenes: "Yes, he was very giggly and laughing a lot with her."

Pastenes' husband, Alex Cox, died in the fall of 2019, shortly after Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing.

Investigators believe he had a hand in killing the children and burying them in the backyard of Chad's property in Idaho.

During her testimony, Pastenes, a former follower of Chad, says the self-proclaimed "Doomsday prophet" predicted the deaths of two murder victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates. A livestream video of the trial is above.