Chandler animal abuse investigation: Protesters rail against April McLaughlin outside of court

On Oct. 11, the same day a court hearing was held for a Chandler woman who is under investigation for animal and elder abuse, a group of about 50 to 100 people gathered for a protest against April McLaughlin.

McLaughlin, who ran an organization called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL), was accused of 110 counts of animal cruelty-related offenses, as well as a count of vulnerable adult abuse. However, Maricopa County prosecutors have sent the case back to Chandler Police for further review.

It should be noted that McLaughlin has used by a number of different aliases in the past. During a 2019 interview with FOX 10, she identified herself as ‘April Addison,' and during the hearing on Oct. 11, she used the name 'Sydney McKinley.'

According to investigators, dozens of animals were found at a Chandler home on Sept. 22 in poor health and in "unbreathable" conditions, following a period of outcry that began in early August.

In all, 55 dogs were found inside McLaughlin's home, and at least five of the dogs have been euthanized. In addition, investigators allege that McLaughlin's mother was found inside the home.

In an interview with FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum, the mother, identified as Kathleen McLaughlin, said she had lived in the home for three years. In addition, Kathleen alleged that she was physically abused by April twice.

"She threatened me a couple of times," said Kathleen. "If I complained, she'd pack me in the car and drop me off some place."

"She would just dump you somewhere? That’s what she said?" Kathleen was asked.

"Yeah, because I was too much trouble," Kathleen replied.

People from other parts of the country took part in protest

The protest drew not just people from Arizona, but from other parts of the country as well. Their main message: McLaughlin is not fit to care for dogs ever again.

"We just want justice to be served," said Rebecca Cotton. "Animal cruelty is a crime, and it’s not OK. They are living beings. Unfortunately, they don’t have a voice like we do, so that’s why we are here."

Animal rights advocates have accused McLaughlin of preying upon other rescues who were overwhelmed and in desperate need of help. They said they thought McLaughlin could be trusted.

"50 dogs in a 975 sq. ft. home is insanely heartbreaking, but she lied and told us that most of them were in fosters. She even said Marbles was adopted. The dog that everybody is looking for right now," said Jill Marsh, who travelled to Phoenix from Oakland, Calif. for the hearing.

The Arizona Humane Society has been caring for the animals since they were removed from the home. Officials with the group have issued a statement, which reads:

"The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is beyond thrilled to be one step closer to reuniting the remaining 47 dogs seized from a Chandler residence on September 22 to their former owners or rescue groups.

At the beginning of today’s hearing to decide whether the dogs would be released to April McLaughlin, the petitioner informed the judge she was no longer requesting 47 dogs and instead petitioning for 13 dogs. The prosecutor asked the court to issue an abandonment order for 34 dogs. As soon as AHS receives the order, our team will begin the process of reuniting the 34 dogs released to our care with their former owners or rescue groups.

Regarding the remaining 13 dogs, the judge ruled that the dogs will not be released back to McLaughlin. The judge directed that AHS hold the dogs for 14 days so the respondent may exercise her appellate rights. We are cautiously optimistic that, in the end, full legal custody of the remaining dogs will be transferred to AHS."