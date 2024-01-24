Chandler crash: Phoenix man killed after police say he barreled through red light

A Chandler crash involving speed and impairment took the life of a 36-year-old Phoenix man on Tuesday, Jan. 23, the police department said.

At around 10:45 p.m., Chandler Police responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of Riggs and Lindsay roads.

"Through investigative means, it was determined that the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado truck was traveling westbound on E. Riggs Road and failed to stop for the red light when they collided with a silver Kia Forte sedan that was traveling northbound through the intersection," Chandler Police said.

The driver of the truck was killed. He's identified as 36-year-old Justin Bradley of Phoenix.

Police say the Kia driver has minor injuries.

"Currently, speed and impairment appear to be a factor in the collision," police said.

Map of the area where the crash happened: