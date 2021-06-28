Child pulled from family pool in Phoenix, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

During the afternoon hours of June 28, fire department crews were dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Rose Garden Lane after they received reports about a child that was pulled from a family pool.

"Initial reports given to 911 dispatchers were that the child was under water for at least two minutes," stated David J. Ramirez of the Phoenix Fire Department.

The family was able to pull the child out of the water and administer CPR before crews arrived at the scene.

"The first arriving engine company found a 4-year-old male that was unresponsive," said Ramirez.

The boy was transported to a pediatric hospital in extremely critical condition.

Ramirez says just prior to arriving at the hospital, the child was breathing on his own.

The child's name was not released.







