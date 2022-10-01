Cholla Trail on Camelback Mountain reopens after 2 years of improvements

The Cholla Trail on Camelback Mountain has officially reopened after being closed for more than two years for renovations and improvements.

"For me, this is my favorite trail," said hiker Bobby Royal. "I'm partial to this side so it's overdue."

The Cholla Realignment Project started in 2020. Originally, hikers needed to walk up Cholla Lane to access the trailhead, which created "obvious safety concerns" due to people walking on the street instead of the trail.

The trail had officially closed after a 300-pound boulder crushed a hiker's legs in March 2020.

The hiker, who was from out of town, said he was on Cholla Trail and stopped to let other hikers pass him, crews say. He leaned onto a boulder to steady himself and ended up physically pulling it on top of him.

The new improvements include direct access to the trail that avoids Cholla Lane, the removal of unstable boulders and an improved trail tread.

There's also a new bathroom, sinks and a drinking fountain available for hikers.

The trail is now open sunrise to sunset.

