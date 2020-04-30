Cleaning company owner has tips on home cleaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Wipes and hand sanitizers are becoming a part of everyday life, and they are hard to find everywhere.

Fo home cleaning, however, people will need to do much more than just wipe it down.

Carnation Home Cleaning has been extremely busy during the pandemic, with new and current customers asking for thorough disinfecting of their homes.

Company officials say they are different than other maid services, because they are certified technicians. They are also sharing some tips on how people can clean their homes, like they do.

"If you are disinfecting, make sure you leave it on for proper dwell time. It can be anywhere from 45 seconds from the product we use to 10 minutes, so what that means it needs to stay wet for the entire time for it to inactivate the germs and viruses there," said company owner Eugena Bring.

Bring says the proper way to wipe is by folding the cloth.

There are eight sides to a cloth, so if you are folding it correctly, you can clean all sides with this because when you are cleaning and removing particulates, you have one wipe per side then fold it," said Bring.

Advertisement

Bring adds not to cross-contaminate the cloth with other areas of the house, and says to always clean touchpoints like handles, switches, or knobs.

LIVE: Interactive Coronavirus case data and map

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Related Stories

Coronavirus: What to do if you’re told to self-quarantine

Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Social distancing: What to do and what not to do to slow the spread of COVID-19