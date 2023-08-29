Crime Files: 'I just killed my parents,' Peoria man confesses to murder, court docs state

Court documents are giving more details in the case surrounding the death of two people in Peoria.

The incident was reported during the afternoon of Aug. 28, and the suspect, according to documents, admitted to killing the two.

Here are the details surrounding the case.

Who's the suspect?

Zacchary Delane Sumrall

Court documents identified the suspect in the case as 33-year-old Zacchary Delane Sumrall.

Sumrall, according to investigators, lived with the victims, who are identified as Sumrall's stepfather and Sumrall's biological mother.

The three, according to court documents, lived in a residential neighborhood near the area of 79th Lane and Jomax Road.

What happened?

Court documents state that Sumrall called Peoria Police at around 4:04 p.m. on Aug. 28, and reported that he killed his stepfather and biological mother at their home.

"[Sumrall] stated he did execution shots on them, and they were not breathing," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators said Sumrall told the person who took his call that he left the handgun used in the incident near the front door. He later left the home and surrendered to officers at the scene.

"As [Sumrall] was being taken into custody, he spontaneously said ‘I just killed my parents,’" read a portion of the court documents.

When officers entered the home, investigators said they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their heads. Both were declared dead by paramedics who responded to the scene.

Investigators state that during an interview that happened after Sumrall was read his Miranda rights, Sumrall said that he, along with the two victims, were talking in the home's kitchen prior to the incident.

The conversation, according to investigators, involved Sumrall's money habits, and him reportedly not contributing to the household.

"[Sumrall] became angry and told [Sumrall's mother] 'you're dead to me.'" [Sumrall's stepfather] tried to talk to [Sumrall] and calm him down. [Sumrall's stepfather] told [Sumrall] to talk to [Sumrall's mother], apologize, and take what he said back. [Sumrall's mother] did not want to hear an apology, and told [Sumrall] to gather his belongings and move out," read a portion of the court documents. "[Sumrall] became extremely angry and snapped. [Sumrall] went upstairs to his room and retrieved his holstered handgun from his bedroom cabinet."

Sumrall's stepfather, according to court documents, followed Sumrall upstairs and asked Sumrall for the gun.

""[Sumrall] said he felt hesitation, took the gun out, pointed it at [his stepfather], and shot him several times," read a portion of the court documents. "[Sumrall's mother], who was still downstairs, started screaming. [Sumrall] said he rushed downstairs, saw a blur which he knew was [his mother], aimed at the blur, and shot [his mother] several times."

After the shootings, Sumrall told investigators he unloaded the firearm, placed it on a table near the front door, and called police.

"[Sumrall] said he hugged [his mother after shooting her], and he got blood on his clothing," read a portion of the court documents.

Sumrall, according to court documents, said that neither of the two victims were armed during the incident, and were not physical threats. In addition, Sumrall told investigators he suffers from mental issues, and is taking medication.

"[Sumrall] feels the medication was working well until this incident happened," read a portion of the court documents.

What is Sumrall accused of?

Sumrall, according to court documents, is accused of two counts of 1st Degree Premeditated Murder (A.R.S. 13-1105A1).

A judge has set a $1 million secured appearance bond for Sumrall. Should he make bond, he will be required to undergo electronic monitoring, and cannot return to the scene of the alleged crime, among other restrictions.

A judge has also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sumrall on Sept. 7.

Map showing the incident scene