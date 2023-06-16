Deadly bear attack reported near Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a deadly bear attack in a community south of Prescott.

"Preliminary reports are that there is one deceased person, however details are still to be confirmed," said Kristin Green with YCSO.

The attack happened in the Groom Creek area on Friday morning. The bear has been killed, officials said.

No other information was released.

