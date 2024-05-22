Defense witness: Chad Daybell's DNA not found on any tested samples linked to JJ Vallow's murder

The defense for Chad Daybell is close to resting its case in Idaho. This comes after two more witnesses were called to testify on day 28 of the trial.

Daybell is accused of killing two Arizona children and his first wife. His wife, Lori Vallow, was convicted last year for killing her two kids as well as Daybell's first wife.

On Wednesday, the defense called ten witnesses in total.

Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, has not officially rested his case, but he said he’s prepared to soon.

Here's a look at who took the stand on Wednesday, May 22.

First was Patrick Eller, an expert on metadata forensics.

He analyzed the property of Chad Daybell and how many cell phone devices were located there by law enforcement.

Eller says there was no data with Daybell's device located on the property following the days of the last sightings of seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

As we know it was Alex Cox, the late brother of Vallow, whose phone pinged in the area where the remains of JJ and Tylee were found in June 2020.

Then, we heard from Dr. Greg Hampikian, the director of the Forensic Justice Project, known for his work in the exoneration of Amanda Knox.

Hampikian says Daybell’s DNA was not found on any tested samples from an adhesive tape linked to JJ's death. JJ's body was found wrapped in plastic and tape.

We know that a strand of hair on that tape was matched to his mother, Vallow, according to a test revealed in her trial.

"Sometimes negative results are referred to as the absence of evidence and that’s incorrect. These are well done, carefully done tests that negate a hypothesis. ‘Did this person contribute?’ And that’s important evidence," Dr. Greg Hampikian said.

After Hampikian finished his testimony, Idaho Judge Steven Boyce discussed scheduling with the jury. That part of court was not livestreamed to the public.

Daybell's attorney John Prior has not officially rested his case for the defense.