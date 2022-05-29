Tennessee shooting incident: Multiple victims injured in Chattanooga area, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
10
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Tennessee shooting incident: Multiple victims injured in Chattanooga area, police say

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
Tennessee
FOX News
police lights day article

Authorities in Tennessee said a shooting incident in the Downtown Chattanooga area has left multiple people injured, according to reports. 

The exact number of victims is not yet known at this time but the Chattanooga Police Department said victims are believed to be young and in their teens or up to 20 years old, WTVC reported.

The CPD officers also speculated the victims of the shooting may have been bystanders as large groups of juveniles were spotted in the area and the victims are not believed to have been directly involved in the incident, according to the report.

One person of interest has been detained and police said there is no further threat to the public.

However, officers are encouraging residents to avoid traveling in the area amid the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing situation.

Read more from FOX News