DPS: 4 arrested after shots fired at troopers near the I-10 and I-17 Stack

article

Four people have been taken into custody after shots were fired at Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix, officials said on Feb. 17.

According to DPS, a trooper responded to an area just after midnight near southbound Interstate 17 to westbound I-10 for reports of a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian, identified as 18-year-old Lorenzo J. Munoz, was combative towards the trooper but was eventually taken into custody.

After taking Munoz into custody, multiple shots were fired from a nearby industrial area, striking a trooper's vehicle.

With the assistance of Phoenix Police, three suspects believed to be involved in the shooting were taken into custody near 25th Avenue and Holly.

They were identified as Israel Herrera, 19, Mykel A. Flores, 18 and J’Vonn D. Caldwell, 21. All are from Phoenix.

Advertisement

No troopers were injured.

All four suspects were booked into Maricopa County Jail. They are accused of attempted homicide on law enforcement, aggravated assault on law enforcement, hindering prosecution and criminal damage.

Mugshots were released of all the suspects, besides Munoz.

The transition ramps from northbound I-17 to westbound I-10 and southbound I-17 to I-10 have reopened,

(ADOT)

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.